Roberto Soldic is a ‘huge fan’ of Mirko Cro Cop: “I know every opponent he faced”

When news broke that Roberto Soldic had made the decision to sign with ONE Championship last year, it immediately became one of the biggest stories of 2022.

During his time with European promotion KSW, Soldic announced himself as one of the top competitors in Europe, amassing a highlight reel of knockouts.

As a simultaneous two-weight world champion, the Croatian star then made the decision to start a new chapter in his career somewhere new. He joined ONE Championship with the hopes of challenging for world championships in multiple weight classes and martial arts rulesets.

Things didn’t go to plan in his promotional debut, which ended in a disappointing no contest due to an unintentional foul in the opening round, but ‘Robocop’ is looking to put that right next time out at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

Facing off against former world champion Zebaztian Kadestam, this is exactly the kind of fight that Soldic needs to put himself right at the top of the division.

A major source of motivation, not just for himself, but for his whole country was watching the success of one of mixed martial arts’ greatest ever legends, Mirko Cro Cop.

Showing the people of Croatia that anything was possible, Roberto Soldic credits him as an inspiration to this very day. Like Cro Cop did, Soldic made his name in Europe but is now looking to achieve great things competing in Asia and the United States.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Soldic said:

“From 2001, when he started competing in MMA, I know every opponent he faced. Everybody in my village wanted to be like ‘Cro Cop.’ I was a huge fan. I am still a fan.”

Soldic will take on Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

