Roberto Soldic hyped to be among the "big names" competing at ONE Fight Night 10

Roberto Soldic is thrilled to share the stage with some of the best fighters in the world this Friday night as ONE Championship heads to the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 is tipped to be the biggest night in the promotion’s 13-year history as the biggest names in all of combat sports converge on the ‘Mile High City’ for an event that cannot be missed. Featuring on the main card is Croatian knockout artist Roberto Soldic, who will be gunning for his first win inside the Circle. Standing in his way will be former ONE welterweight world champion and a knockout artist in his own right, Zebaztian Kadestam.

Days away from the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts career, Roberto Soldic sat down with the promotion to discuss ONE’s historic event and his excitement to be part of such a stacked lineup.

“They made this fight in our first show in the U.S., and I'm very happy I'm fighting in America because it's an excellent card with a great main event in DJ against Adriano Moraes,” Soldic said. “Sage Northcutt is back. Rodtang is there, Stamp Fairtex, and all the big names. I'm also on that card, and this makes me want to go to the gym and train and keep working hard. Yeah, I'm very happy. I'm very excited about this one.”

In addition to ONE Fight Night 10’s can’t-miss clash between Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam, fans in attendance and those watching around the world will be treated to a trio of ONE flyweight world title fights. The first will feature ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci defending his title for the second time against Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai.

In the co-main event of the evening, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against ONE debutant Edgar Tabares.

Of course, no fight will be bigger than the evening’s main event when ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson defends his title against division rival Adriano Moraes in the biggest trilogy bout in ONE Championship history.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

