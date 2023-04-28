Roberto Soldic is ready for ONE Fight Night 10 war against Zebaztian Kadestam

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III can’t come fast enough for Croatian superstar Roberto Soldic as he prepares himself for war against Zebaztian Kadestam on May 5.

‘Robocop’ is stoked to stage his U.S. debut in a sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. The former KSW two-division champion has a second chance to showcase his skills after a botched debut fight to Dagestani slugger Murad Ramazanov ended early due to a groin injury on Soldic’s part.

Healthy, active, and ready to go, Soldic shared his excitement on Instagram with the following promo poster he reposted, saying:

“#onefightnight10 in 2 weeks Live on Prime Video on May5th ...War ready👊🏻🇺🇸”

Croatian fans online joined in unison to respond to their countryman’s first U.S. fight with the following translated comments:

darkostosic:

Best of luck brother! 💪🏻💣

icanklasnic17:

🔥🔥🔥 let’s get it baby

52miljan:

The champion is back 🤖

ilkemma:

🔥🔥🔥 🦾🦾🦾

Roberto Soldic, one of the most sought-after free agents last year, is looking forward to improving his current fight streak to eight on May 5. He’s long been touted as one of the best strikers of his generation, finishing opponents in two different weight classes with an iron fist.

Likewise, Swedish welterweight Zebaztian Kadestam is also ready to put his punching power on full display. As a former ONE welterweight world champion, he’s hungry for one thing only: world championship glory.

‘The Bandit’ is currently on track to achieving his goals following two vicious stoppages against Valmir da Silva and Iuri Lapicus last year. If he beats Soldic in a few weeks, it will put him in a good position to fight for a world title in the near future.

So, expect nothing but fireworks from start to finish from two of the most proficient finishers in the division.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

