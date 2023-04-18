Roberto Soldic reveals his fighting inspirations

Croatian mixed martial arts star Roberto Soldic considers himself a true student of the game and has drawn inspiration from the many fighters that came before him.

It is something ‘Robocop’ said helped him become one of the most celebrated fighters in the European MMA scene for a good part of the last decade. It is a success that he hopes to replicate now that he is part of ONE Championship.

In an interview with MMA Sucka, Roberto Soldic shared that the decorated fighter he has become was partly brought about by studying fighters who paved the way for athletes like him and achieved a lot in their careers. He mentioned many names, including Dutch warrior Alistair ‘The Demolition Man’ Overeem,

The UFD Gym affiliate said:

“Kevin Randleman. Mark Coleman. Those guys. That time [Alistair] Overeem was also in MMA and kickboxing. Mike Bernardo and Andy Hug. All those guys, I watched every time, even now sometimes. Even my coach, Ivan Hippolyte.”

Check out the interview below:

Roberto Soldic is a former two-division KSW champion and was a sought-after free agent last year before deciding to sign with ONE Championship.

He made his promotional debut back in December against Russia's Murad Ramazanov but the fight was ruled a no-contest as ‘Robocop’ was unable to continue after being accidentally kneed in the groin in the opening round.

Roberto Soldic will look to redeem himself when he returns to action on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in Colorado, U.S.A.

It will be the promotion’s first-ever on-ground United States show, which will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Soldic will go up against former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam in a scheduled three-rounder, part of a stacked card for the landmark U.S. show.

Zebaztian Kadestam has been impressive of late, winning back-to-back, both coming by knockout inside the first round.

