Roberto Soldic reveals he’s getting tips from Mirko Cro Cop

When Roberto Soldic was still in the early stages of his career in MMA, which has now bloomed into a great body of work that is still only just getting started, he had one clear source of inspiration.

Growing up in Croatia, his country of birth has always produced sporting stars. However, when it comes to combat sports, there’s one who has left an impact all over the world: Mirko Cro Cop.

Achieving success all over Europe, Asia and the United States, Cro Cop is one of the most legendary figures in the history of mixed martial arts. He is sure to be remembered in decades to come when people reflect on the early days of the sport.

Having someone from the same background make it to the very top of the sport like Cro Cop did was a great motivating factor for people in Croatia like Soldic.

With his ‘Robocop’ nickname, Soldic achieved double-champion status in European promotion KSW before announcing his signing with ONE Championship last year. He now has the opportunity to replicate the feats of his mentor by expanding his name from Europe to the rest of the world, competing in Asia and the United States.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, he will take on former world champion Zebaztian Kadestam with an opportunity to shoot right to the top of the division. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, it’s also an opportunity for Soldic to announce his arrival in the United States.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Roberto Soldic revealed that Mirko Cro Cop isn’t just an inspiration for him, he has become a guide in his career:

“The guy’s a legend, and he always tries to give me some tips.”

Soldic will face Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

