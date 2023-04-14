Roberto Soldic reveals what he told referee Herb Dean after getting hit with low blow

Roberto Soldic said no amount of time would have allowed him to continue fighting after suffering a devastating low blow in his promotional debut.

Announcing that he had signed with ONE Championship in the summer of 2022, Roberto Soldic made his highly anticipated debut in December at ONE on Prime Video 5. Squaring off with undefeated Russian standout Murad Ramazanov, fans were excited to see what ‘Robocop’ was capable of inside the circle.

Unfortunately, disaster struck just past the two-minute mark when Ramazanov threw an ill-placed knee that landed low on Soldic. Veteran MMA referee Herb Dean recognized the foul and quickly paused the action, but Soldic almost immediately knew that he would not be able to continue:

“Herb Dean, the referee, told me, ‘You have five minutes.’ I said, ‘Bro, you can give me 20 minutes, or you can give me all day, but I cannot [fight] because that was really, really tough on me.’ I don't know how to say it.”

The bout was called off and ruled a no-contest. Roberto Soldic revealed that he would like another opportunity to take Ramazanov’s ‘O’ but he’ll first need to take care of business against the former ONE world champion. On May 5, ‘Robocop’ is scheduled for his sophomore appearance inside the Circle opposite former welterweight titleholder Zebaztian Kadestam.

‘The Bandit’ will ride into the 1stBank Center with back-to-back first-round finishes against Valmir Da Silva and the late Iuri Lapicus. A third-straight win over a notable name like Roberto Soldic would likely put Zebaztian Kadestam back into title contention, a spot he has not seen in nearly four years.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

