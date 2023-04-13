Roberto Soldic says everything was ‘perfect’ until groin strike against Murad Ramazanov

Roberto Soldic believes his ONE Championship debut was going according to plan until an unfortunate low blow ended things early.

Signing on the dotted line with the Asia-based promotion last summer, the former two-division KSW champion was ready to show the world why every major mixed martial arts organization was tripping over themselves to sign him. Stepping into the circle for the first time at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December, everything went as expected until his opponent, Murad Ramazanov, delivered a wayward low kick that hit below the belt just past the two-minute mark:

“The knee to me was brutal because we were still fresh,” Soldic told ONE Championship in an interview. “He took me down in the first 10-20 seconds. I got up and I felt that he was going to keep pushing. I knew he would lose a little energy, which was my game. Everything was great, perfect, until that hit.”

Unfortunately, Soldic was unable to continue and the bout was called off, resulting in a no-contest. It was a disappointing end for ‘Robocop’ and the fans after going into the bout with months of hype and anticipation.

On May 5, Roberto Soldic will once again step inside the circle in pursuit of a ONE world title opportunity. Standing in his way will be former ONE welterweight world champion, Zebaztian Kadestam. With back-to-back first-round knockouts against Brazil’s Valmir Da Silva and the late Iuri Lapicus, ‘The Bandit’ is determined to score arguably the biggest win of his combat sports career, solidifying himself an opportunity to become a two-time ONE world champion.

Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam will go down at ONE Fight Night 10. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the event live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

