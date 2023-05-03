Roberto Soldic says he needs to “finish” Zebaztian Kadestam before anything else

Roberto Soldic will be looking to make a statement when he makes his sophomore appearance inside the circle this Friday night.

ONE Fight Night 10 will play host to a heavy-hitting welterweight matchup featuring two of the best knockout artists in the sport today. The Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic will square off with former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam in perhaps the evening’s most fan-friendly matchup.

After his December debut ended in an abrupt no-contest, Soldic is ready to make a statement in the ‘Mile High City’ and launch himself straight into title contention.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Soldic was asked about potential opponents once ONE Fight Night 10 is in the books. ‘Robocop’ responded, saying:

“I don't know, really, because I'm really focused on this fight. And I know it's a good challenge for me. I can tell you after the fight. If you ask me after the fight, I'll let you know. For now, I'm focused on Zebaztian, and I need to finish this guy.”

While their highly anticipated clash at ONE Fight Night 10 has not been labeled a welterweight world title eliminator, it’s hard to imagine anyone else getting the nod over the winner of this contest.

Zebaztian Kadestam is heading into the bout with back-to-back first-round knockouts against Valmir Da Silva and the late Iuri Lapicus. With a 100% finish rate inside the circle, ‘The Bandit’ will present Roberto Soldic with the toughest available matchup.

Of course, Soldic is no slouch when it comes to finishes. In 20 career wins, ‘Robocop’ has secured 18 total stoppages with an incredible 17 of them coming by way of knockout. Needless to say, you won’t want to blink when these two men step inside the circle on Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

