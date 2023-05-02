Roberto Soldic says he only needs “to be healthy” to get the finish against Zebaztian Kadestam

At ONE Fight Night 10, Roberto Soldic will step inside the circle for the second time and he is ready to deliver on the hype.

After making his name in European promotion KSW, where he reigned as a two-division champion, Soldic announced last year that he had signed with ONE Championship.

As one of the most ferocious knockout artists in MMA, fans had high hopes for Soldic that were unfortunately not realized in his debut.

At ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year, the Croatian’s debut ended in a no contest after he was hit with an unintentional foul that he couldn’t recover from, forcing the referee to wave the fight off.

On May 5, he looks to put that behind him and he has drawn the perfect opponent to do exactly that.

Former world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is one of the few competitors in MMA outside of the heavyweight division who can match Soldic’s remarkable knockout rate.

With the opportunity to defeat the division's former titleholder, ‘Robocop’ is coming to put on a show in front of the US fans at the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Roberto Soldic spoke about his predictions and preparations for this fight:

“As always, I will try to finish. I always try to put on a great show. I only need to be healthy, and that’s it. I’m ready. I’m very disciplined. I don’t make mistakes”

Soldic will face Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

