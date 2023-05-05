Roberto Soldic taking in Denver’s city atmosphere

While Roberto Soldic awaits for his match on Friday, he’s been doing a bit of sightseeing in the 'Mile High City' of Denver.

Roberto Soldic, one of the biggest free agent signings from last year, is primed and ready to make his second debut on U.S. soil. Despite being laser-focused on delivering the best performance of his career, he’s set time aside to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

The Croatian superstar returns to ONE Championship with a deep desire to make an impression. On his first outing, things didn’t pan out the way he anticipated.

He suffered an ill-timed knee to the groin in the first round of his match against Murad Ramazanov at ONE on Prime Video 5 last December. As a result of the impact, Soldic wasn’t able to get back to his feet and resume the match.

In the aftermath, Soldic was disappointed with the way things turned out, especially after having a great training camp.

He was looking forward to defeating one of the most dangerous Dagestani wrestlers in the division and positioning himself for a world title matchup with the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion Christian Lee.

However, when ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong approached him about fighting on a U.S. card, Soldic took the opportunity without question.

Instead of facing Ramazanov in a rematch as everyone expected, ‘Robocop’ is pitted against another worthy adversary, Zebaztian Kadestam.

Kadestam is a former ONE welterweight world champion and has brought fire back into the division with back-to-back knockouts last year. He returns to the stage putting everything back on the line to regain his position in the top.

Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam are very well-matched in terms of striking and knockout ability, which makes their fight even more intriguing to watch.

Watch ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III goes down this Friday at the sold-out 1stBank Center and will stream live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes