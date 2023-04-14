Roberto Soldic not taking Zebaztian Kadestam lightly: “He’s hungry to beat me”

Roberto Soldic acknowledged Zebaztian Kadestam’s desire to beat him at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

There is a welterweight MMA matchup on May 5 going under the radar. Former two-division KSW world champion is returning for his second appearance in the Circle. Standing across from Soldic will be Kadestam, a former ONE welterweight world champion.

During an interview with MMA Sucka, ‘Robocop’ had this to say about his upcoming opponent:

“Even my opponent [Zebaztian Kadestam] has a lot of motivation for me. I have motivation too, but he’s hungry to beat me."

Watch the interview below:

Roberto Soldic made his promotional debut in December 2022 after surprising the MMA community by signing with ONE. The Croatian fighter was matched up against the undefeated Murad Ramazanov, and things didn’t go as planned.

Ramazanov landed an illegal groin strike in the first round, leading to a no-contest after ‘Robocop’ couldn’t continue. The former two-division KSW world champion looks to get back on track at ONE Fight Night 10.

After losing three consecutive fights, Zebaztian Kadestam silenced the doubters in 2022. ‘The Bandit’ secured back-to-back first-round knockouts against Valmir da Silva and Iuri Lapicus, legitimizing his hopes of becoming a world champion again. He now has an opportunity to potentially secure a title shot by defeating Soldic.

Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam is one of eleven bouts scheduled for the sold-out event inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

