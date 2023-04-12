Roberto Soldic talks about training with ‘hungry’ lions: “It’s different”

Hard-hitting Croatian mixed martial arts star ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic has built a reputation behind creating thunderous, highlight-reel knockouts. With 17 knockouts out of 20 total career victories, Soldic’s hands are some of the most destructive in the business.

Needless to say, he’s certainly among the toughest men in the sport today.

But Soldic says he would never become the fighter he is now without the help of those who sharpened his skills along the way – particularly his 29-year-old countryman Antonio Plazibat.

In a recent interview with Timothy Wheaton of MMA Sucka, Soldic was all praise for Plazibat. He said:

“I train with all the [best] guys in the world, really. [Antonio Plazibat] is a killing machine. He’s a heavyweight, he hits hard. I think he’s going to be a [world champion] for sure. It’s a new era and I think he’s more hungry.”

‘Robocop’ continued by likening Plazibat to a feral jungle animal, always looking for the kill. He added:

“When you fight with hungry guys, it’s different. It’s like when a lion hunts for something because he is hungry. He’ll try to finish you. This is a different type of guy.”

Roberto Soldic will get his chance to show off his own ferocious style of fighting when he takes on former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam in his next outing.

The two top ONE welterweights do battle at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out event emanates from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream live and for free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Soldic is ready to make a statement and perhaps earn a world title opportunity against reigning ONE welterweight king Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee.

