Roberto Soldic has things polished off heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Roberto Soldic is ready for his matchup against Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

ONE Championship’s biggest event of the year is only days away as fighters from all across the world prepare for battle. Soldic, a Croatian-born fighter, is one of many superstars looking to make a statement in front of the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. ‘Robocop’ showcased his sharp technique in a short training video on Instagram that was captioned:

“#onefightnight10 Almost time👊🏻🥇”

Roberto Soldic needs a win on May 5. In 2022, Soldic was arguably the most intriguing MMA free agent of the year. After signing with ONE, he made his promotional debut in December 2022 against Murad Ramazanov, which didn’t go as planned. The fight abruptly ended in the first round after Ramazanov landed an illegal groin strike, leading to a no-contest.

Five months later, Soldic has an opportunity to get back on track against a former ONE welterweight world champion. Zebaztian Kadestam is the perfect test for ‘Robocop’ to prove he’s ready for a world championship fight. Kadestam is a vicious striker, with all six wins inside the Circle coming via knockout.

Kadestam is coming off back-to-back finishes against Valmir Da Silva and Iuri Lapicus. ‘The Bandit’ hopes to conite his reign of terror with a win against Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first live show in the U.S.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

