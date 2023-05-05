Roberto Soldic vs Zebaztian Kadestam confirmed as an interim world title eliminator

Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam's clash at ONE Fight Night 10 is slated to be one of the most anticipated matches on the card, and ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong just raised the stakes for their bout.

The Croatian MMA star is set to face Kadestam in a welterweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5, inside 1stBank Center in Colorado. Their match takes place at ONE Championship’s first live event in the United States.

Both fighters are looking to get a shot at the ONE welterweight world title currently held by Christian Lee. However, following the terrible loss of Victoria Lee, it’s uncertain when Christian and his sister Angela will return to action. With the division currently in flux, Chatri Sityodtong addressed the state of the welterweight division and what that means for Soldic vs Kadestam.

He told SCMP MMA:

“The winner between Soldic and Kadestam will get an interim world title shot, again, my team and I are giving space to the Lee family to grieve and to heal. We’ve actually not even talked fights at all with them at all - zero. So I have no idea what their plans are. I did ask Angela for her blessing in terms of getting on an interim atomweight world title just out of consideration for her and everything she’s going through. So we are definitely doing that and same thing for the interim welterweight title.”

At ONE Fight Night 8, Ham Seo Hee earned her spot for a shot at the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title after defeating Itsuki Hirata and now awaits the winner of Stamp Fairtex versus Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10.

Now, it looks like either Roberto Soldic or Zebaztian Kadestam will be in the same position after the event on May 5.

All the action from the monumental card will be broadcast live and for free via Prime Video for fans in North America with an active Amazon subscription.

Watch the full interview here:

