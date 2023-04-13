Roberto Soldic warns Zebaztian Kadestam not to trade: “It’s not going to be good for him”

Croatian knockout artist and former two-division KSW champion ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is known for his fast and powerful hands, as well as his toughness.

However, his upcoming opponent, former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam, isn’t exactly a timid fighter by any means.

Fans expect this showdown between the two dangerous welterweights to be full of fireworks. But Soldic is quick to warn his adversary that it may not be wise to trade bombs with him.

In a recent interview with Timothy Wheaton of MMA Sucka, Soldic sent an ominous warning to ‘The Bandit’ ahead of their highly anticipated clash:

“I was in this position before, so I can handle and I can control everything. If he’ll be too confident, it’s not going to be good for him. If he stands and brawls, I can be really quick and dangerous. I always try to finish my opponents.”

‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic will go to war with ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

The two welterweights are known for their come-forward, all-action styles, so whatever direction the fight takes, it’s sure to be exciting. Fans are certainly not expecting this fight to go the distance, as someone will almost assuredly get stopped before time expires.

