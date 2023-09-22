Rodtang admits feeling very nervous in U.S. debut at ONE Fight Night 10 last May

Thai striker Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s lofty standing in ONE Championship was further enhanced after making his United States debut last May at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

‘The Iron Man’ treated American fans to an explosive performance when he knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round of their title showdown.

Rodtang also earned a huge $100,000 performance bonus for his impressive victory while fans who trekked to the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado cheered on end to celebrate him.

In a sitdown interview with French kickboxer Antoine Pinto on YouTube, the 26-year-old Jitmuangnon Gym athlete recalled what went down in his U.S. debut, saying:

“Well, I was so excited. Even though it was in a small city, there were so many people there. So many people…it was sold out. There were also a lot of fans at the seminar.”

He added:

“Before the bout, I was so nervous and everything. Press conference, lots of people, and everything, I was so nervous that I actually even wondered if anyone would cheer my name inside the Circle. Also, because I fought a Mexican, which is quite near to the United States, I thought I wouldn’t have as many fans. But in the first round, the fans on Edgar Tabares’ side started singing. That made me a bit nervous. But I kept going until I felt the pressure wearing off. When I elbowed him down, I felt myself in the groove, no more pressure…no more pressure. Then I gave it my all.”

Rodtang went on to talk about the significance of his U.S. debut to his career while also assured that despite the added success and popularity, he is still the same person by and large.

He said:

“Of course, everyone and every competitor will look at me now that I made my United States debut. Everyone, including sponsors, will see me, and follow me into the city. So, I’m very happy that Chatri gave me the opportunity. The job and the reputation, of course, it does change. But my life stays the same. Running through the jungle, living happily.”

Check out the interview below:

Rodtang returns to action on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, headlining the event with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a catchweight (140 lbs) Muay Thai clash.

The contest was originally a title showdown for Rodtang’s Muay Thai gold until Superlek came in five pounds overweight in the weigh-in.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.