Rodtang believes Superbon’s veteran experience will be his edge against youthful Tawanchai

Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes Superbon Singha Mawynn’s experience will make a difference in his title clash against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai next month.

33-year-old Superbon, the former two-time featherweight kickboxing king, tests the mettle of younger Thai foe Tawanchai, 24, in the headlining match at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

Sharing his take on the marquee showdown, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang highlighted how the extensive experience of the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout is an edge he can use over his opponent in his next fight.

He said:

“I believe Superbon may use his experience to dominate Tawanchai.”

Superbon is on a redemption tour after losing the featherweight kickboxing gold in January.

His first match back from the loss in June was impressive as he knocked out cold Dutch fighter Tayfun Ozcan with a solid head kick in the second round of their showdown.

Tawanchai, meanwhile, is making a second defense of the world title he seized in September last year. His first successful defense came in February at the expense of Jamal Yusupov of Turkey, who he beat by technical knockout with a crushing leg kick 49 seconds into the match.

He was last in action in August, winning by TKO anew in the third round over Georgian Davit Kiria, whose elbow he broke with a kick in his ONE kickboxing debut.

Rodtang, for his part, is to defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against the division’s kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an all-champion clash at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America while ONE Friday Fights is available for free weekly on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.