Rodtang blasts Takeru in Instagram callout: “The real champ is here”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has long called for a striking war between himself and one of Japan’s top kickboxers, Takeru Segawa.

The Thai fighter is looking out for new blood after cleaning out the flyweight division for the fifth consecutive year in a row. The first name on his hit list is none other than multiple-time ISKA and K-1 kickboxing world champion, Takeru Segawa.

Both men have long teased a future matchup over the last year and a half to put their striking skills to the test. Now that Takeru has officially signed with ONE, Rodtang is excited to get the ball rolling as soon as possible, especially after taking offense to Takeru’s recent callout this week.

In an Instagram post, ‘The Iron Man’ responded to Segawa with the following fiery statement:

“@k1takeru before you call my name, get some wins in ONE first. I have never seen your belt before. The real champ is here. @onechampionship.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is currently the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with five successful world title defenses to his name. It’s uncertain whether the fans will get to see him face Takeru this year, but he’s willing to give the necessary pressure to make it happen soon, even if it means fighting in Japan.

Takeru, on the other hand, joins ONE with a solid list of accomplishments. He’s won nearly every accolade in the sport long enough to span a 15-year career. And for his last hurrah in the international circuit, he’s coming off a triumphant Paris campaign at MTGP Impact, defeating UK superstar Bailey Sugden for the vacant ISKA and KGP K-1 World Lightweight Championship titles via technical knockout.

When the timing is right, there’s no doubt Rodtang and Takeru will cross paths in the future. Only then, can we determine who is the No. 1 striker in the world.

