“Rodtang is very intelligent”- Denice Zamboanga breaks down Rodtang’s advantages over Superlek

Atomweight standout Denice Zamboanga believes Rodtang Jitmuangnon will have a few distinct advantages when he returns to the ring against ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 this month.

On September 22, ‘The Iron Man’ will head back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a long-awaited clash with one of the most feared strikers in the sport, Superlek. The pair will compete with Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title up for grabs in the ONE Friday Fights 34 main event.

Eyeing her own world title opportunity in the near future, No. 3 ranked atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga believes Rodtang’s fight IQ and movement will be key factors as he faces the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

“Rodtang is very intelligent and has excellent head movement,” Zamboanga told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview. “He has great boxing skills. Those are his advantages.”

Rodtang enters his 323rd career fight with an undefeated record in Muay Thai competition under the ONE Championship banner, defeating some of the biggest names in the sport, including Danial Williams, Joseph Lasiri, and Jonathan Haggerty on two separate occasions. He’ll look to add another big name to his resume this month, but Superlek will be unlike any man he has fought before.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will also enter ONE Friday Fights 34 with an undefeated record in ONE’s flyweight Muay Thai division. Adding three more wins in the world of kickboxing, Superlek has established himself as one of the promotion’s most formidable strikers.

Will Rodtang continue his reign of dominance in the art of eight limbs, or will Superlek be the one to dethrone ‘The Iron Man’ on Thailand’s biggest stage?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.