“Rodtang Is my ultimate goal” – Superlek says fighting Rodtang was always his top priority

Ahead of one of the biggest fights of both of their incredible careers, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has approached this fight with a very different mentality to his opponent.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has had his sights on a dream fight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon for some time now.

Having been scheduled to face one another at ONE Fight Night 8, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion withdrew from the contest at late notice.

Stating after the fact that he didn’t want to face fellow Thai competitors on the global stage, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has taken a completely different stance on the match-up.

Knowing the importance of fighting the best in the world to prove supremacy at the top, ‘The Kicking Machine’ is prepared to go to war with his fellow countrymen when required to do so.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek spoke about how the time for talking and avoiding each other is over and that the time is finally right for them to square off:

“Rodtang is my ultimate goal in this division. I think it is the perfect time for us to fight each other. We can’t run from each other for long. The time has come right now. I’ll do my best to give our fans the fight to die for.”

The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will host a fight that is worthy of the venue’s stature as one of the biggest dream match-ups finally takes place on September 22.

