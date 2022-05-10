“He is the most dangerous of the group" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon knows what Jacob Smith is capable of

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is considered one of the most lethal strikers in the world, yet there are other fighters whom the Thai superstar holds in high regard. He’ll face one of those in his next match inside ONE Championship’s circle.

Rodtang will take on the United Kingdom’s Jacob Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

‘The Iron Man’ has studied Smith extensively and he’s already formulated how the British striker works during a match.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang Jitmuangnon said:

“We’ll have to see how hard or easy it goes. I just can’t be careless as this is a ‘small gloves’ fight, and he has a similar fighting style with heavy weapons. I haven’t seen any of his weaknesses yet, from what I’ve studied. He is the most dangerous of the group. If I get through Jacob Smith, the following fights might be easier.”

Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, is one of the world’s top strikers with a preposterous 267-42-10 record. His no-holds-barred style is one of the most entertaining scenes in the world of martial arts.

He also went 10-0 in his first 10 fights in ONE Championship, with wins over Jonathan Haggerty, Danial Williams, and Petchdam Petchyindee.

Smith, however, is no pushover.

The 29-year-old trains with Liam Harrison at Bad Company, and he is capable of breaking down any defense with an aggressive and powerful style.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon admits Smith has him feeling concerned

Smith may be a newcomer to ONE Championship but his relentless style has already gotten into Rodtang’s psyche.

The striker from Birkenhead, England holds a respectable 14-5-1 Muay Thai and kickboxing record, with his victories being the product of his fast-paced offense.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Smith, from the looks of it, have similar styles and this similarity has the Thai striker a bit on edge.

“My opponent in this fight is considered really good at Muay Thai rules. As far as I have studied him from videos, I watched how he fights. He is awesome at Muay Thai. I can’t be careless. I’m meeting him in the first round of this tournament, but it’s not going to be easy. His build is large, too. I’m a little concerned.”

We'll find out if Rodtang can handle the Englishman's offense on May 20.

