Rodtang Jitmuangnon reveals he’s actually competed in ‘more than a thousand fights’

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's 313-fight resume is an insane statistic that speaks volumes about his ability to perform above and beyond the call of duty.

However, in a recent podcast appearance on CUTZRADIO, the 26-year-old revealed that his fight numbers are actually around the four-figure mark.

The Phatthalung native said:

“It’s just a social record. In fact, I’ve competed in more than a thousand fights. Some days I have to fight twice a day. At noon and night.”

Watch the clip here:

While there’s no denying that Rodtang has tons of experience in the discipline, it would be difficult to believe that he has over 1000 fights under his belt.

But given that he started his career at the age of eight, factoring in how frequently young Thai fighters compete, it’s safe to say that his figures should be somewhere around there.

After all, the fighter nicknamed 'The Iron Man' is a modern-day hero of the sport.

Always ready to entertain the masses, with a 13-0 run under striking rulesets at ONE Championship, the Thai athlete’s fun nature, attacking instincts, and knockout abilities have made him a must-watch.

But, all that will be put to the test next when Rodtang returns at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

That evening, the matchup that striking fans have been anticipating for years will fall into place as the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world champion defends his throne against 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Catch their fight live and for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel next month.