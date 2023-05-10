Rodtang Jitmuangnon reveals Mikey Musumeci helped him with weight and hydration

Rodtang Jitmuangnon got some assistance from fellow ONE world champion Mikey Musumeci in order to successfully make weight and hydration.

‘The Iron Man’ has had some struggles making weight in the past, specifically during the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix tournament last year. After dismantling Jacob Smith in the quarterfinal round, Rodtang was forced to withdraw from his semifinal contest with Savvas Michael at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Fortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ got through his weigh-in and hydration with flying colors ahead of his ONE Fight Night 10 showdown with Mexico’s Edgar Tabares. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Rodtang revealed that ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci helped him get through the grueling weight cut safely and without issue.

“I’m very good friends with Mikey Musumeci and Mikey Musumeci was my buddy in terms of helping me lose the weight and, you know, the hydration so I’m very grateful to Mikey.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

‘The Iron Man’ earned another impressive victory in front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center, scoring a brutal second-round knockout against ONE debutant Edgar Tabares. Earring his 12th straight victory in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner, Rodtang has his eyes set on two-division glory.

Following his victory, Rodtang called out newly crowned ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty for a champion vs. champion clash. ‘The Iron Man’ has a long history with Haggerty, having squared off with him on two separate occasions with the flyweight title on the line. Rodtang came out on top in both instances.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes