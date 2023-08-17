Rodtang Jitmuangnon says he would be down to fight Takeru Segawa on his ‘home turf’

For reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, there’s no one on planet Earth he would not step into the ring with. That includes taking on a Japanese kickboxing legend who recently signed with ONE Championship.

Former K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa announced that he had joined the world’s largest martial arts organization earlier this year to much fanfare, and almost immediately talk of a potential showdown with the Thai superstar began to spread like wildfire.

In Rodtang’s mind, there’s no doubt he and Takeru will eventually meet eye to eye in the ONE Championship ring, and the 26-year-old Thai megastar is even willing to cross oceans to make it happen.

Rodtang told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

“I’m very excited to fight Takeru Segawa, and I’m looking forward to it one day. I would be willing to fight him on his home turf in Japan.”

A Rodtang vs. Takeru showdown would be absolutely massive in Tokyo, and could wind up being the biggest combat sports event in Japan’s history. But first things first, Rodtang has to get past his next opponent, which is no guarantee, given that it is likely his toughest test in ONE Championship.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his gold against countryman, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, in a highly anticipated clash of Thai superstars.

Rodtang vs. Superlek goes down at ONE Friday Fights 34, and will be held at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, September 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.