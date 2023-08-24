Rodtang learned to play baseball in the U.S.: “I can utilize my baseball skill to my combat style”

There’s no secret to how cross-training can play a pivotal role in a martial artist’s success. ONE Championship world champions Demetrious Johnson and Christian Lee have used swimming to help boost their endurance in MMA. Rodtang Jitmuangnon is no different.

The Thai megastar and ONE flyweight Muay Thai king plans to use his newly acquired knowledge in baseball to assist his arsenal in Muay Thai.

Speaking on a podcast episode of CUTZRADIO on YouTube, ‘The Iron Man’ said:

“Now I’m interested [to play baseball], or I will try to play baseball with my friends. It should be fun to play with. I think I can utilize my baseball skills to my combat style. Like catching a high-speed ball with your eyes. Or control balance.”

Watch the interview here:

As strange as it may sound, the 26-year-old’s view is pretty accurate. Like ‘the art of eight limbs,’ the movements in baseball – catching, throwing, hitting – require one to master hand-eye coordination.

In Muay Thai, smashing the pads over time can improve technique and timing. With that, an individual develops all-around ability and strength, just like Rodtang does when he spars on the mats.

Though it isn’t easy to attain the same skill set as the Thai superstar, improvement is inevitable when one is dedicated to an ambition.

While he’s still new to blending his baseball mastery alongside his bread and butter, Muay Thai, Rodtang hopes it will help him across the finish line when he takes on ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The divisional king defends his belt inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22. The entire card will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.