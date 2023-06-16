Rodtang ready to channel inner John Wick with spanking new Ford Mustang

In an alternate universe, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to don a suit and finish off villains, like one of his favorite movie heroes of all time, John Wick. He’s also got a brand new Ford Mustang to get himself into character.

The longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has had a perfect year thus far, getting two solid victories under the ONE spotlight.

Outside of the circle, the man known to many as ‘The Iron Man’ tied the knot in February, and he’s already looking forward to being an inspirational father and loving husband to wife and fellow fighter Aida Looksaikongdin.

With all that out of the way, the 25-year-old fulfilled a recent childhood ambition to get himself a new set of wheels – a Ford Mustang.

Though it isn’t entirely the same model as Keanu Reeves’ machine in the American neo-noir action thriller film – a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 – he’s more than happy with his recent purchase.

The 2022/2023 model of the American muscle car costs approximately US$100,000 to US$140,000, with two choices at hand, the 2.3 liter EcoBoost version or the traditional 5.0 liter V8 workhorse.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Rodtang said:

“Oh, It’s fast. I like John Wick.”

Watch the full interview below:

With a new ride, the flyweight kingpin might be tempted to take a breezy drive past Chalerm Burapa Chollathit or the Ekkachai Bridge. However, should he get a call to return to action, fans can expect him to put that plan on hold.

In the meantime, North American fans can rewatch Rodtang's most recent victory at ONE Fight Night 10 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

