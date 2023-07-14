Rodtang says he’s walking different paths with Superlek: “We both have our own challenges”

For years, fans have debated what would happen in a Muay Thai clash between ONE world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9. It now sounds like we may never get an answer.

Rodtang and Superlek are two of the most celebrated strikers in all of combat sports, carrying more than 400 combined wins. The two world titleholders were scheduled to scrap in March as part of the promotion’s ONE Fight Night 8 card. Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Now, the long-awaited bout may never happen. Speaking to ONE Championship, Rodtang suggested that he and Superlek are on different career trajectories at the moment.

‘The Iron Man’ also indicated that Thai fighters should be gunning to win every world title under the ONE Championship banner rather than taking them from one another:

“Right now, we both have our own challenges,” Rodtang said. “For me, my targets are [Jonathan] Haggerty and Takeru [Segawa]. And I want all Thai people to hold ONE’s gold in each division.”

Rodtang already holds two victories over Jonathan Haggerty inside the circle, but with ‘The General’ scoring a shocking first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, ‘The Iron Man’ has his sights set on completing their trilogy and bringing the belt back to The Land of Smiles.

Rodtang also has his sights set on another dream match with K-1’s first and only three-division world champion, Takeru Segawa. The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ signed with ONE earlier this year, but he is yet to book his first appearance with the promotion.

As for Superlek, he will have his hands full on Friday night when he returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a co-main event clash with Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

