Rodtang says one mistake from Superlek will lead to a knockout win

According to reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, all he needs is one small opening to land a killer blow, and he will knock countryman ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 out when they meet in the ONE Championship ring this Friday night.

After a year of trying to put this fight together, ONE Championship has finally made it happen. Rodtang and Superlek are finally locking horns in the most anticipated Muay Thai showdown in recent times.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang said that while he has the utmost respect for Superlek, he will not hesitate to finish him if the opportunity presents itself, especially if his opponent makes a crucial error.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“He may not want to trade with me often. If he makes a mistake, I might knock him out. It’s as simple as that. If I can, I will win by KO.”

In a fight of this magnitude, between the consensus two best flyweight Muay Thai fighters on the planet, don’t blink. It could be over before you know it. Given their style and talent, chances this fight goes the distance are certainly slim.

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two go to war in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on September 22, Asia primetime.

