Rodtang says Superlek’s determination separates him from the rest of the competition

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has nothing but respect for his compatriot and good friend Superlek Kiatmoo9.

‘The Iron Man’ has long been a fan of the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion’s versatile skillset and virtuosic understanding of the striking arts.

Apart from Superlek’s world-class skills, Rodtang believes ‘The Kicking Machine’s most redeeming quality is his unbreakable resolve.

The 25-year-old Thai megastar told ONE Championship:

“What I am impressed by is his determination. He always takes every fight seriously, and you can see his improvement in every single fight.”

With 10 wins in 11 appearances under the ONE banner, Superlek has exuded greatness while simultaneously fighting under Muay Thai and kickboxing rules.

Known as a cerebral striker who methodically decimates his opponents for the entirety of the bout, the 27-year-old has been more aggressive as of late. Superlek racked off back-to-back knockout victories over Danial Williams and Nabil Anane.

This Friday, the Kiatmoo9 Gym Star pupil will look to extend that KO streak by taking away Tagir Khalilov’s consciousness at ONE Fight Night 12.

This bout will mark Superlek’s fourth appearance of the year after agreeing to a quick turnaround since his last match at ONE Friday Fights 22 just a few weeks back.

ONE fans, however, are still awaiting the day that Superlek and Rodtang will finally share the circle to determine the best flyweight striker in the world.

At the moment, the pair of Thai wrecking machines appear to be on different paths, however, they are not closing any doors for a highly-anticipated showdown in the near future.

For now, let’s tune in to Superlek’s latest challenge against the hard-hitting Tagir Khalilov. ONE Fight Night 12 will emanate from Bangkok’s fabled Lumpinee Stadium on July 14.

The entire card is free of charge for existing Prime Video members in North America.

Poll : 0 votes