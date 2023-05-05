Rodtang talks about the challenges of fighting in the US for the first time

While ONE Fight Night 10 won’t be Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s first time in America, it will be the Muay Thai superstars first time competing in the exhausting elevation of the ‘Mile High City’.

On Friday night, ‘The Iron Man will be back in action as ONE Championship makes its long-awaited North American debut. Rodtang will step into the co-main event spotlight for a co-main event clash with Mexico’s first-ever WBC Muay Thai champion, Edgar Tabares.

Hours away from their highly anticipated showdown, Rodtang spoke with The South China Morning Post to discuss the difficulties he will face while competing at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

“I’ve been here once, a couple of times for seminars, so I kind of got used to [the timezone]. But not in Colorado, because of the high elevation it’s hard to breathe here and also to cut weight.”

Fortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ passed hydration and successfully made weight, as did his opponent, for their ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title fight.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s first time competing in the United States, though the Thai superstar has made his way to the mainland on multiple occasions. ‘The Iron Man’ will be looking to deliver a show for the sold-out crowd while earning himself his 12th straight win in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner.

His opponent, Edgar Tabares, enters the bout as a relative unknown, but has the chance to shock the world and take 26 pounds of ONE gold back home to Tijuana if he can score perhaps the biggest upset in promotional history.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. Primetime on Friday night.

