Rodtang warns Superlek about Tagir Khalilov’s fiery fists: “His punch is powerful”

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon offered up some words of warning for his fellow ONE world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9, ahead of his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night.

Less than a move removed from his last appearance in the ring, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will make his triumphant return to the Mecca of Muay Thai for a ONE Fight Night 12 headliner with dangerous Dagestani standout Tagir Khalilov. ‘Samingpri’ enters the main event spotlight with back-to-back first-round knockouts against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang encouraged Superlek to be wary of Khalilov’s impressive power, as evidenced by his last two appearances inside the ring:

“Superlek must watch out for Tagir’s punch,” ‘The Iron Man’ said. “He loves to punch a lot. And his punch is powerful.”

With a win over Superlek on Friday night, Tagir Khalilov could solidify himself a ONE world title opportunity against the promotion’s reigning flyweight Muay Thai king, Rodtang.

As for Superlek, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has his sights set on moving up to bantamweight in hopes of bringing Jonathan Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title back to The Land of Smiles. Earlier this year, ‘The General’ scored a shocking first-round knockout against Thai fan favorite Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9.

With a win over Tagir Khalilov, Superlek could very well be the first man to challenge Haggerty in hopes of bringing the title back to Thailand.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

