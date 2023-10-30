Rui Botelho not too concerned about Zhang Peimian’s 'dangerous hands' -“I think I’m better than him”

20-year-old Zhang Peimian is one of the most exciting prospects on the ONE Championship roster. Debuting in March last year, ‘Fighting Rooster’ has proved himself to be one to watch for the future whilst delivering electric performances inside the Circle.

After winning back-to-back fights, the Chinese competitor put on one of the best fights of the year when he met Jonathan Di Bella for the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Since then, he has been working to reclaim the momentum he had going into his first shot at a world championship, having lost a decision to Di Bella.

At ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3, the 20-year old ONE Championship phenom is back once again, looking for his second win of the year when he faces Portuguese dynamo Rui Botelho.

The Portuguese contender may not have the best track record in his recent fights, but has shared the Circle with some of the best contenders in the division. That said, using his experience alone will likely make for a tough night against his Chinese opponent who made his way into the promotion via the Road to ONE tournament in 2021.

Ahead of the match-up, Botelho spoke about what he believes are the most dangerous weapons of Zhang Peimian. He then admitted that he hasn’t watched much of his career and doesn’t see him as a threat.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

“What makes him dangerous, I think, are his hands. But like I said, I don’t know much about him. Anyway, I think I’m better than him and the advantages I may have over him will be seen in the fight.”

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, November 3.