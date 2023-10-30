Rui Botelho says Zhang Peimian’s aggression and style match his approach: “That fits very well”

Rui Botelho has done a thorough study on Zhang Peimian ahead of their showdown at ONE Fight Night 16.

From his findings, he concludes that the Chinese star’s all-out attacking approach will make their strawweight kickboxing contest a blockbuster affair from start to finish.

The Portuguese striker is set to meet the former world title challenger inside the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, November 3.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the European kickboxing champion offered his views on the ‘Fighting Rooster’s' skillset and why fans shouldn’t miss their contest later this week.

The 28-year-old said:

“I don’t know much about him, but I know he likes to fight, to go inside and be aggressive, and that fits very well with my fighting style.”

Botelho rose through the European kickboxing scene via his unorthodox striking and power in his fists. Unfortunately for the Dinamite Team affiliate, he hasn’t quite tasted similar success with the same arsenal on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The Portuguese fighter, however, has experience on his side – a factor that he hopes will prove to be pivotal when he goes toe-to-toe with Zhang Peimian.

On the opposite end, ‘Fighting Rooster’ knows a victory over Botelho could push him on the brink of a world title rematch versus ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Apart from his unanimous decision loss to the Canadian-Italian kingpin, Zhang Peimian has enjoyed a trio of spectacular wins on the grandest platform of martial arts.

A victory is certainly there for the taking for the ‘Fighting Rooster’ unless Botelho can pull something out of the bag and leave the iconic venue with an upset for the ages.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 16 bill live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.