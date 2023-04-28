Ruotolo brothers fully committed to BJJ, but set MMA debut at end of 2023

Kade and Tye Ruotolo have become two of the biggest success stories in submission grappling over the last couple of years.

Not only have they both achieved great things in grappling tournaments like the ADCC World Championships, but the brothers have also had a huge impact on ONE Championship.

ONE continues to progress submission grappling by having more and more high stakes match-ups between the best competitors on the planet feature alongside elite competitors from MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Another huge bonus of competing under the ONE Championship banner is the ability to test yourself out of your comfort zone.

Despite their success in grappling that has seen Tye Ruotolo compete in huge match-ups and Kade Ruotolo hold the lightweight submission grappling world championship, they are keen to try their hands at MMA.

Whilst you regularly see mixed martial artists compete in one-off grappling contests, you very rarely see grapplers go the opposite way because of the risks involved in learning striking.

Despite that, both Kade and Tye Ruotolo are up for the challenge in the near future. In a recent Reddit: Ask Me Anything, the Ruotolo’s answered questions from fans.

One user, under the name BrianCTE_CityOrtega, asked:

“Would either of you ever take an mma fight in the future? or just stay focused on grappling?”

They replied:

“Very soon! We are committed to grappling now but by the end of the year we want to be in the circle with gloves”

The fan that posed the question responded to them:

“yooo thats awesome, good luck to both of you!”

Screenshot from the Ruotolo brothers' Reddit AMA

Before they can get too deep into their MMA transition, both Kade and Tye Ruotolo have big contests on the horizon. At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Tye will face the reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in Broomfield, Colorado.

Kade Ruotolo will look to defend his lightweight world championship against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Both events will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

Poll : 0 votes