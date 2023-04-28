Ruotolo brothers share their mentality in dealing with bigger opponents

American submission grappling aces Tye and Kade Ruotolo do not mind going up against bigger opponents as they have a way of dealing with such a challenge.

The twin brothers shared this in a recent Ask Me Anything session over Reddit hosted by ONE Championship.

One fan asked the fighters from Atos Jiu-Jitsu:

“What do you credit most with your ability to succeed against larger opponents? Technique? Aggression? Foundation training?”

To which Tye and Kade replied:

“Technique, strategy. We’ve got a system to fight around strength we don’t show too much.”

The two, however, did not provide further details.

Lightweight fighter Tye Ruotolo will test himself against a bigger opponent in his next fight when he takes on ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling super fight.

The two are to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5th. This is part of ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, which will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Tye Ruotolo called out Reinier de Ridder for a showdown back in December, which the latter willingly accepted, choosing to take a break from his mixed martial arts campaign.

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, meanwhile, will also take on a slightly bigger opponent in Tommy Langaker of Norway when he defends his title at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok, Thailand.

All ONE Fight Night events are available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

