Ruotolo brothers share their training wisdom with young fan during Reddit AMA

The Ruotolo brothers have shared some of their training wisdom with a young fan this week that could be used as a metaphor for life as well as in sports.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo have taken the BJJ world by storm with their passion, energy, and incredible life story.

Typically, it's normal for young adults or teenagers to get bored of drilling and practicing the same sport over and over again, but not for the Ruotolo brothers. They recently shared the key to their success with a young fan eager to follow in their footsteps.

On Reddit’s Ask Me Anything, username MADMAnJoe11 asked the twins the following question:

“Hey guys, huge fan. ANy advice for a 15 year old trying to be the best like you guys? what were some good tips/habbits that made you guys so good.”

They promptly replied:

“Thanks brotha! Train consistently with someone that pushes you and always keep it fun. Do your best to surround yourself by the best too. If you can’t train with the best, study the best.”

Tye Rutotolo is currently positioned to beat one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in the world, ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this Friday.

And to prepare for the biggest matchup of his young career, Tye has often had to take his own advice as to choosing the best training methods to beat some of the best in the business.

Lately, he’s been training with his forever partner Kade, but has also taken some tips and strategies from fellow Atos Academy champions and grapplers.

Going down to the wire now, Tye Ruotolo is ready to follow in his brother’s footsteps and position himself for a middleweight world title after finding a submission against Reiner de Ridder, the reigning ONE middleweight world champion, on May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center.

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will be available to stream live and for free via Amazon Prime Video for North American subscribers.

