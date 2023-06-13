Ruotolo twins aren’t too impressed with Kade’s showing against Tommy Langaker

Kade Ruotolo may have retained the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title, but he and his twin brother Tye weren’t that satisfied with how he beat Tommy Langaker.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom took a unanimous decision win against Langaker in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Despite the win going his way, Kade said he wasn’t fully pleased with how he retained the gold.

Tye added that Kade ultimately got the job done, but the brothers knew that there was something more to be desired from the match.

“He did alright,” said Tye in an interview with South China Morning Post.

“I was going to say semi-successful. Never successful unless it’s a submission,” Kade said.

Kade and Langaker were in a virtual stalemate throughout the 10-minute contest and it was the Norwegian star who got the first submission catch of the evening.

The reigning world champion, however, went into attack mode and got his submission catch with a nasty Estima lock.

Although Langaker managed to wiggle his foot into safety, Kade’s overall aggression proved to be the deciding factor in getting the unanimous decision win.

Kade’s victory over Langaker was his fourth in as many matches in ONE Championship.

After a stellar promotional debut against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, Kade became the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion when he submitted Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev in October 2022.

Kade then made his first defense of the gold against Matheus Gabriel last December before taking on Langaker in Bangkok this past weekend.

Watch Kade's entire interview below [comments from 1:45 onwards]:

