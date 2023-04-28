Ruotolo twins profess their love for cheesecake

Keeping a nutritious diet is a vital part of any athlete’s pre-event preparations. Kade and Tye Rutotolo, for instance, are wary about what they eat, especially before a high-performance match.

However, they do like to indulge in a few treats here and there without going overboard.

To promote their future bouts at ONE Championship this year, the twins went live on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” to answer a host of fan questions online. On the subject of food and diet, incorrect1012 asked them what their favorite cheat meal was.

They promptly confessed the following:

“We cheat often 😂 whatever’s will work, I love cheesecake.”

The Ruotolo twins have a busy but exciting schedule ahead of them within the next few weeks.

ONE lightweight submission grappler Tye Ruotolo, for instance, is gearing up for a middleweight showdown against one of the most dangerous submission specialists in the business, ONE middleweight world champion, ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder.

They are expected to test out their grappling skills in front of a sold-out arena at the 1stBank Center in Denver at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

For Tye, facing a larger and heavier opponent won’t make a big difference at all. After all, he made quick work of Marat Gafurov at 180 pounds in his second ONE Championship in December 2022 without breaking a sweat. So, he’s ultra confident he’ll be able to do the same on May 5 with speed and agility.

Tye’s twin brother Kade Ruotolo, on the other hand, will co-headline ONE Fight Night 11: Ersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video with Norwegian black belt Tommy Langaker on June 9 to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title for the second consecutive time. ONE Fight Night 11 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Kade returns to the fold for the first time this year after having such a dominant run in 2022. The 20-year-old sensation became the youngest ADCC world champion in its promotion’s history as well as becoming the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion last October.

Kade Ruotolo hopes to continue his dominant reign next month. For him, losing his grip on the belt is not an option.

All ONE Fight Night events will be broadcast live and for free in Canada and the U.S. with an Amazon Prime subscription.

