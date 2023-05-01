Ruotolo twins say their dream compound in Costa Rica nearly complete

Top submission grapplers Tye and Kade Ruotolo’s dream compound in Costa Rica is almost done and they cannot wait to train there.

The update was shared by the two in a recent Ask Me Anything session over Reddit hosted by ONE Championship.

One of the fans who participated asked:

“Can you give us a quick update on the gym in Costa Rica please?”

Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, excitedly replied:

“The compound is finished! Time to add the mats and we’re ready to train💪”

The gym, located in Marbella, Guanacaste, is a long passion project for the 20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts in one of their favorite places in the world.

They envisioned it to be their training spot while away from Atos Jiu-Jitsu in San Diego, California, while also serving as their home to take up their other outdoor passions, particularly surfing since the area is known for its exotic beaches.

Funding for the project comes from their earnings as combat sports athletes, including from the hefty performance bonuses they have earned in their previous fights in ONE Championship.

As they steadily complete their dream project, Tye and Kade Ruotolo are busy preparing for their respective return to action in the coming months.

Tye Ruotolo will be the first to plunge back as he is set to compete at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, U.S.A.

He is to do battle against ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling super fight, part of a stacked offering assembled for ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground U.S. show.

While going up against a bigger opponent in Reinier de Ridder, Tye Ruotolo said he has no problem with it, believing that the added challenge only brings the best out of him.

Kade Ruotolo, meanwhile, is set to see action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand. The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will stake his title against Tommy Langaker of Norway.

All ONE Fight Night events are available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

