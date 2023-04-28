Ruotolo twins say it’s better to focus on weaknesses rather than strengths

ONE Championship has made some big strides when it comes to submission grappling and a big part of that is down to Kade and Tye Ruotolo.

Over the last year and a half, ONE has continued to sign more grappling talent to showcase on the biggest stage possible, competing alongside elite competitors from the worlds of MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Alongside fellow athletes like Mikey Musumeci and Danielle Kelly, the Ruotolo twins are a big part of ONE’s plan to usher in a new era of grappling thanks to its ruleset that pushes for more active and aggressive contests.

The Ruotolo’s are both great personalities to build the division around thanks to their incredible success and their engaging grappling style.

Kade Ruotolo has gone on to become one of the promotion's two world champions in the field, holding the lightweight submission grappling world championship with a title defense set for ONE Fight Night 11.

Tye Ruotolo is set for a high-profile match-up at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 when he faces the current ONE middleweight world champion, Reinier de Ridder.

In a recent Q&A, the Ruotolo twins were asked:

“Any advice on how to make the most out of every Jiu Jitsu training session?”

They responded:

“The biggest piece of advice for people wanting to get the most out of their training is to make sure you show up motivated, and focus on your own mistakes, not strengths.”

As Tye Ruotolo gets ready to face off with ‘The Dutch Knight’ in a few weeks, Kade Ruotolo now has his sights set on Tommy Langaker. Both ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American fans.

Poll : 0 votes