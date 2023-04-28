Ruotolo twins share what their daily routine is in candid Reddit AMA session

The Ruotolo brothers, Kade and Tye, revealed their daily routines.

Ahead of their upcoming submission grappling matches, the Ruotolo twins connected with their fans during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. The young BJJ phenoms were asked various questions about their life inside and outside training camps. The person running the Reddit account for Sanabul, a combat sports clothing brand, asked about their daily routines by saying:

“What does a “normal” day look like for you guys when you’re in training camp? What about when you’re not in camp?”

The twin brothers responded by saying:

“What’s up guys! A normal day for us is the mats and ocean. Surf/jiu Jitsu and skating. When we’re in camp we make training the priority and surf/skate a bit less.”

Tye will be the first of the twins to make his next ONE Championship appearance. On May 5, he will look to secure his third performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

Since defeating Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov, Tye has been matched up against ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. The middleweight matchup is one of many intriguing bouts taking place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Meanwhile, Kade will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship for the second time on June 9. The 2022 ADCC champion is taking on Tommy Langaker, who holds a 2-0 promotional record.

The highly-anticipated submission grappling matchup between Langaker and Kade Ruotolo will serve as the co-main event for ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Ruotolo brothers' upcoming ONE Fight Night cards can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

