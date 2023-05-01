Ruotolo twins share their philosophy on hand fighting and locking submissions

The Ruotolo twins, Kade and Tye, discussed their mindset on hand fighting in jiu-jitsu and abandoning a submission attempt in the competition.

The 20-year-old brothers are preparing for their next submission grappling matches with ONE Championship. As a way to promote their superstars, the martial arts organization has set up Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on Reddit, where the Ruotolo twins participated in. During the Q&A earlier this week, one fan asked this educated question:

“Hey champs hope you guys are well!!! Was wondering what’s your guys’s mindset and philosophies when it comes to handfighting? Also curious on what sort of follow ups you guys would do if a reverse buggy fails been kind of stuck on what to do after dropping the sub?”

The Ruotolo twins responded by saying:

“While hand fighting, it’s important to control your energy. Everybody is different, but it is always important to keep a good stance and control wrists. Use the buggy choke to create space and escape. If you feel like the actual choke, won’t be effective. If you feel them escaping, don’t be afraid to ditch.”

On May 5, Tye Ruotolo looks to secure his third $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

Since making his promotional debut in May 2022, Tye Ruotolo has defeated Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov inside the distance. He hopes to continue his impressive streak by defeating ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

A month later, Kade Ruotolo puts his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship on the line in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11. Kade holds wins over Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, and Matheus Gabriel. He believes Tommy Langaker will join that list on June 9.

The Ruotolo twins’ matches at ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

