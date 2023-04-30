Ruotolo twins share the toughest part of dealing with the spotlight

Grappling phenom Kade and Tye Ruotolo didn’t exactly grow up with a typical childhood.

The twins have been in the public spotlight since they were young after tearing through the Brazilian jiu-jitsu scene. Now that they’re competing in ONE Championship, that limelight has just grown even brighter.

In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, the Ruotolo twins described how they dealt with being under that microscope. As they have already grown up during the social media age, the brothers said that anything they do will instantly get shared with the world over.

They added that if one of them does something dumb, the other and presumably innocent twin will also get his share of flak.

“Probably the social media part of things to be honest. When one of us does something stupid, we both do 😂,” they wrote.

Luckily for both of them, these kinds of shenanigans are a thing of the past.

Tye Ruotolo is the youngest IBJJF world champion in the competition’s history while slowly becoming an absolute force in ONE Championship’s submission grappling ranks.

Though he’s a natural lightweight, the 20-year-old has no problems competing against heavier fighters. His next match inside the Circle will be a middleweight submission grappling contest against Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Ruotolo’s bout against the reigning ONE middleweight world champion will be part of ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States this May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The American star is a perfect 2-0 in ONE Championship, with both wins coming by submission. His last match saw him submit former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov in a 180-pound catchweight contest at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.

Reinier de Ridder, meanwhile, will be competing in his second submission grappling match inside the Circle. ‘The Dutch Knight’ last competed under the ruleset against Ruotolo’s mentor Andre Galvao at ONE X in March last year.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

