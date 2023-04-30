Ruotolo twins show no mercy against each other in throwback IBJJF clip

The Ruotolo twins became two of the best submission grapplers of their generation, not just through sheer talent and hard work, but also through their tenacity against one another.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo grew up battling against each other in their house, the gym, and even in the IBJJF. They may be twins, but Tye and Kade never took it easy when they competed against each other.

The IBJJF recently shared a throwback clip of a match between the two brothers battling each other in the final of the adult male brown belt lightweight division of the 2021 IBJJF World Championship.

Tye ended up taking the match by submission with 2:01 left. The IBJJF posted on Instagram:

“How about this throwback to the 2021 World Championships when Tye and Kade Ruotolo had an awesome lightweight final in the brown belt division! Great match from both competitors, we hope to see you two back in action at our events soon”

Tye Ruotolo will need to channel that same level of intensity, maybe even higher, when he takes on Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Though he’s a natural lightweight, Tye will bump up two weight classes heavier to middleweight to face de Ridder this May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The match will be Tye’s third match inside the Circle and he aims to claim a perfect hat trick in the promotion when he matches up against the reigning ONE middleweight world champion.

Meanwhile, Reinier De Ridder will be making his second appearance under submission grappling. His first match in the discipline was against Tye Ruotolo’s mentor Andre Galvao at ONE X in March 2022.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States and will be available live and for free on Prime Video in North America.

