Ruotolo twins show no mercy against each other in training

The Ruotolo twins aren’t afraid to rough each other up in training sessions.

Tye Ruotolo and Kade Ruotolo have become submission grappling superstars at the age of 20. One reason for their success is that they always have each other to train with. During a recent video posted by ONE Championship, the Ruotolo twins are seen going hard during a standup battle. The Instagram footage was captioned:

“No days off for the Ruotolo brothers 😤 Can Tye take the win over Reinier de Ridder in their submission grappling super-fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5? 😳”

On May 5, Tye Ruotolo heads to the Circle for the third time at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The American has already secured two $50,000 performance bonuses and hopes to earn another at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

Tye looks to remain undefeated by taking out Reinier de Ridder, the reigning ONE middleweight world champion. De Ridder’s only submission grappling match in ONE was a draw against Andre Galvao before the ruleset was changed. ‘The Dutch Knight’ believes he has what it takes to end the 20-year-old’s impressive winning streak.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo will have his second defense of the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down on June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The ADCC world champion is taking on Tommy Langaker, arguably the most talented opponent Kade has faced in ONE. Only time will tell if the American can advance his promotional record to 4-0 and retain his throne.

The Ruotolo twins’ matches at ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

