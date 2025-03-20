Ryan Garcia leaking his next fight gets fans hyped online: "Someone get him a bottle of TEQUILA"

Ryan Garcia has seemingly leaked his next fight. He hinted at potentially facing a star pugilist and longtime foe, and has split the boxing community over who'll win.

On May 2, Garcia will take on Rolando 'Rolly' Romero. In a recent appearance on Ring Champs with Ak & Barak, he seemingly revealed who he will face after the Romero bout.

When asked who's next for him after his upcoming fight against Romero, Garcia stated:

"It's Devin [Haney]. We already signed."

Upon being questioned about whether Devin Haney had to drop his lawsuit against Ryan Garcia for their fight to materialize, 'KingRy' simply said "Yeah." For context, Haney had filed a lawsuit against Garcia. He'd taken aim at Garcia's failed drug test, weight miss and alleged steroid/PED usage as a whole that Haney claimed unfairly put him at risk.

Check out Garcia's comments below (*video courtesy: @HappyPunch on X):

Fight fans soon chimed in, with many netizens expressing their excitement about the potential rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. Some picked Garcia to dominantly defeat him. One X user wrote:

"Ryan destroys him"

Another X user asserted:

"Massive fight"

A commenter predicted that Haney would get knocked out by Garcia:

"Haney's about to get KTFO! Bet the house on Ryan"

Another fan alluded to Garcia's self-admitted past alcohol use:

"Someone get him a bottle of TEQUILA as soon as the fight ends in May ... we need that 2024 Ryan."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Ryan Garcia on potential rematch against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

Ryan Garcia faces Rolando 'Rolly' Romero in a welterweight bout at the boxing card presented by The Ring on May 2, 2025. The card also features fighters like Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez. Well, during his aforementioned podcast appearance, Garcia notably addressed another one of his rivals, namely Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

Garcia has long maintained that the rehydration clause in his 2023 encounter against Davis massively hurt his performance. Speaking to Ak and Barak, Garcia indicated he'd love to rematch Davis, which could be a big-money matchup, but added that the fight would have to be without a rehydration clause and not at 140 pounds. When asked if that's the most important fight for him, 'KingRy' said:

"Yeah. Because I felt like that wasn't even close to what I could do at all."

Watch Ryan Garcia's assessment below (38:38):

