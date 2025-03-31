Ryan Garcia makes a "diddy" jibe at upcoming Rolando Romero clash in Time Square, fans react: "Be careful with what u wish for"

After serving a one-year suspension, boxing star Ryan Garcia is all set to return to action. The 26-year-old will lock horns against Rolando Romero on May 2 and the event will be held at Times Square in New York. The fight card will also feature other exciting clashes like Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. and Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez.

Ahead of the event, Garcia uploaded a post on social media, where he took a jibe at his upcoming opponent while referencing American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. He wrote:

"If I lose to 'Rolly' [Rolando Romero], I'm going to jail with 'Diddy'."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

The post caught the attention of boxing fans, who took to the comments section to share their reactions. One person jokingly advised Garcia to be careful with his words.

"Be careful what you wish for."

One fan showed confidence in Garcia, saying that the 26-year-old would not lose against Romero.

"You ain't losing."

One individual demanded Garcia to score a knockout victory on May 2.

"LMAO 'Rolly' is so a**. You better win by KO."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Ryan Garcia's post

Ryan Garcia opens up on his performance against Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia was last seen in action in April 2024 when he faced off against Devin Haney. 'KingRy' outclassed his opponent that night and scored a majority decision victory. But the result was later changed to a no-contest as Garcia tested positive for a banned substance.

Ahead of his clash against Rolando Romero, Garcia spoke to Ring Magazine where he discussed his last fight and the controversy around it.

"The crazy thing is they kept on saying, 'Oh it's because of the PEDs...'. PED don't help you block a left hook. He didn't block any of it and he got his a** handed to him."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

