WWE News: Ryback thinks CM Punk will return to the WWE

Ryback thinks CM Punk could return to the WWE once he's done with the UFC.

by Mike Diaz News 01 Mar 2017, 10:14 IST

Ryback believes that CM Punk will one day return to the WWE after his UFC stint is over

What’s the story?

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback may not be with the company anymore, but that doesn’t mean that he won’t chime in on their issues every now and then.

During a recent appearance on WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross’ podcast The Ross Report, Ryback commented on whether or not he believes former WWE Champ CM Punk will ever return to the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Punk signed with the UFC back in 2014 and competed in his first ever mixed martial arts (MMA) fight in the welterweight division against Mickey Gall.

Punk lost the bout in the first round via rear-naked choke after two minutes.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Ryback had to say about CM Punk returning to the WWE once he’s done in the UFC:

"I feel like eventually, at some point in life, that will happen. I don't know if it will be as a performer or when those days come to an end. I don't know. I think he's hellbent on… and I think he needs to have some success as a fighter. I don't know if he necessarily needs to fight in the UFC, even though I know he wants to. But I think just from a personal standpoint, he kind of needs to rectify that first fight and the only way he's going to do that is with repetitions and more fights."

What’s next?

Punk will definitely fight again and has his heart set on doing so inside the UFC Octagon. UFC President Dana White seems to be against the idea but perhaps he’ll come around and we will see Punk in the UFC at least one more time.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Punk seems to have no need to go back the WWE but the WWE Universe definitely wants him. Vince McMahon, as he is known to do, will put personal matters aside if it means that it is best for business.

Seeing Punk back in the WWE is definitely a big possibility.

