“S*** happens” - Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty admits he wasn’t too impressed with his KO performance against Felipe Lobo

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty wasn’t overly satisfied with his performance against Felipe Lobo.

On Friday night, Haggerty returned to action for his first fight of 2024 - a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event. ‘The General’ faced adversity early, as Lobo knocked him down in round one before the UK superstar bounced back with a third-round knockout win.

Following his $50,000 bonus-winning performance, Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, had this to say backstage during an Instagram video showcasing his immediate reaction:

“Feels good. I’m a bit upset about my performance, but it is what it is, sh*t happens. It’s a matter of how you come back from things, and we came back strong, that’s the main thing. Let’s go.”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19, including Haggerty’s knockout win against Lobo, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Haggerty's post-fight reaction below:

Chatri Sityodtong voices interest in booking super-fight between Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty

Jonathan Haggerty’s six-fight win streak has made him one of the biggest superstars in ONE Championship. Therefore, Haggerty’s name has been tossed around for various potential super-fights, including a bout against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had this to say about wanting to book Superlek vs. Haggerty:

"I am definitely interested in Superlek versus Haggerty. I will talk to my team. But fans are asking most for two fights – a Haggerty kickboxing defense versus Akimoto, or a Haggerty rematch with Rodtang in Muay Thai."

It’s not guaranteed that Jonathan Haggerty’s next fight will be against Superlek.

In fact, Chatri Sityodtong and ONE have plenty of options for Haggerty, including ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo, and more.

Watch the highlights of Haggerty vs. Lobo below:

Expand Tweet