Sage Northcutt appreciates being able to dial back and focus on training during hiatus

After a very fast and furious start to his mixed martial arts career, Sage Northcutt is thankful for the opportunity to settle down and focus on making improvements in every facet of his game.

Northcutt is set to make his first appearance inside the circle in nearly four years this Friday night as ONE Championship makes its long-awaited U.S. debut. Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 has all the makings to be one of the greatest events in the history of combat sports.

Excited to be part of such a historic event, Sage Northcutt is ready to show off his new skill set after using the last four years to hone his craft:

“I’ve had 14 professional fights and some of my fights were very fast -- back-to-back. Even starting out in my career, I started out very young when I was at school... So, just having time to focus on training, and I get to train with great training partners, great coaches, I just feel like I’m able to make improvements on different areas all around.”

Planning to spoil Sage Northcutt’s highly anticipated homecoming is Ahmed Mujtaba, a Pakistani mixed martial arts champion riding the momentum of back-to-back first-round finishes over Rahul Raju and Abrao Amorim.

Ahmed Mujtaba boasts a solid 11-2 record with four of those wins coming inside the circle. With a victory over Northcutt on Friday night, ‘Wolverine’ could establish himself as a legitimate contender in the lightweight division, possibly even securing himself a ONE world title opportunity in the near future.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday night.

